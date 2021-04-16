Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ares Management in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million.

ARES has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Ares Management has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923. 59.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.57%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

