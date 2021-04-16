JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €83.09 ($97.76).

BMW stock opened at €87.47 ($102.91) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €81.93 and a 200-day moving average of €72.16. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a fifty-two week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

