Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DUE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.73 ($42.03).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €36.26 ($42.66) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 12 month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.08 and a 200-day moving average of €31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.89.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

