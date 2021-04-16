Nord/LB Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.60 ($14.82) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Klöckner & Co SE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.70 ($12.59).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €11.15 ($13.12) on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of €11.03 ($12.98). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.