Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

