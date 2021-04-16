HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €81.00 ($95.29) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.63 ($93.68).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €71.30 ($83.88) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion and a PE ratio of 33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of €63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.99.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

