Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) vs. Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Financial Comparison

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Denny’s has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Denny’s and Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $541.39 million 2.08 $117.41 million $0.77 22.83 Carrols Restaurant Group $1.46 billion 0.21 -$31.92 million ($0.36) -16.06

Denny’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carrols Restaurant Group. Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denny’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Denny’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Denny’s and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 3.44% -6.12% 2.28% Carrols Restaurant Group -1.36% -3.46% -0.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Denny’s and Carrols Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 4 5 0 2.56 Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Denny’s currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.88%. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than Denny’s.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

