Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Insider Ashley Steel Purchases 15,191 Shares

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) insider Ashley Steel bought 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

CINE opened at GBX 98.58 ($1.29) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,815.47. Cineworld Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 82.80 ($1.08).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

