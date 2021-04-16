$184.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to post $184.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.40 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $188.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $724.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.00 million to $748.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $703.60 million, with estimates ranging from $685.36 million to $726.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of CADE opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,894 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

