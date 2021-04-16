Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

NYSE KIM opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $19.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,776,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 350.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,986,000 after buying an additional 1,969,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

