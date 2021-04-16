Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

