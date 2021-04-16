TheStreet Upgrades Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $12.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79. Affinity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.