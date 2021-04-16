TheStreet Upgrades Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $12.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79. Affinity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.37.
Affinity Bancshares Company Profile
