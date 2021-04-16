MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSGN. Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

MSG Networks stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. MSG Networks has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $890.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

