Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $8.41 on Monday. Glencore has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

