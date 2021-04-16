Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $106.07 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $45.67 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

