Vector Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:VAQC) Quiet Period To End on April 19th

Vector Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:VAQC) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 19th. Vector Acquisition Corp II had issued 45,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of VAQC stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.15.

About Vector Acquisition Corp II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

