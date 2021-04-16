SVF Investment Corp. 2’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 19th (NASDAQ:SVFB)

SVF Investment Corp. 2’s (NASDAQ:SVFB) quiet period will end on Monday, April 19th. SVF Investment Corp. 2 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:SVFB opened at $10.48 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

In other SVF Investment Corp. 2 news, CEO Munish Varma acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navneet Govil bought 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

