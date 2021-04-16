E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading Down 17.1% on Insider Selling

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC)’s share price fell 17.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.04. 463,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 398,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

Specifically, Senior Officer Elizabeth Mary Lappin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,500.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of E3 Metals from C$1.43 to C$2.53 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.62 million and a P/E ratio of -37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 5.71.

E3 Metals Company Profile

E3 Metals Corp., a lithium development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 68 metallic and industrial mineral permits totaling an area of 554,801 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

