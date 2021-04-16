Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 9.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $3.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Transocean traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 215,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,928,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,211,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

