The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $65.74, but opened at $70.00. The Lovesac shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 8,593 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,414,840 over the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $938.24 million, a P/E ratio of -491.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

