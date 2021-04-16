Cigna (NYSE:CI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $300.00. The company traded as high as $250.24 and last traded at $249.53, with a volume of 10984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.26.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,822,385,000 after buying an additional 366,443 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.89 and a 200-day moving average of $210.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

