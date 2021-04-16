Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Declines By 33.3%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

