Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Declines By 33.3%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
