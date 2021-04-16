Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $145.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ross Stores traded as high as $129.27 and last traded at $129.08, with a volume of 5348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.87.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,822 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.30. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.66, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

