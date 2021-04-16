Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,973,500 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the March 15th total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $3.71 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEBEF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.25 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

