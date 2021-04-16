Lefteris Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 19th

Lefteris Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 19th. Lefteris Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

LFTRU stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62. Lefteris Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFTRU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

