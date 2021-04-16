UBS Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €203.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €185.73 ($218.51).

Shares of MTX opened at €200.00 ($235.29) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €202.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €192.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion and a PE ratio of 44.34. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 12-month high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

