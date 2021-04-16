Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €220.00 by Baader Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €220.00 ($258.82) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €199.75 ($235.00).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE opened at €200.40 ($235.76) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €188.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €168.60. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €60.40 ($71.06) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -168.78.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.