$28.35 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Apr 16th, 2021


Wall Street analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce sales of $28.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.30 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $26.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $110.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $110.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $125.97 million, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $127.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NSSC stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 45,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,396. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $608.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,380,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 54,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

