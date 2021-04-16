Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIR. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.54 ($127.69).

EPA:AIR opened at €102.84 ($120.99) on Tuesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.22.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

