$384.77 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post sales of $384.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.07 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $347.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $606,398.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,251.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $130.52 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $159.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

