HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) vs. Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Head-To-Head Analysis

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HCI Group and Protective Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

HCI Group presently has a consensus target price of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.37%. Given HCI Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HCI Group pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HCI Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Protective Insurance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

HCI Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and Protective Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 10.21% 0.97% 0.21% Protective Insurance -0.82% -0.47% -0.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HCI Group and Protective Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $242.47 million 2.67 $26.58 million $2.57 29.25 Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.66 $7.35 million N/A N/A

HCI Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Protective Insurance.

Summary

HCI Group beats Protective Insurance on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centres, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, Harmony, and ClaimColony applications. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry. The company also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise the development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. Protective Insurance Corporation serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. It primarily operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Bermuda. The company was formerly known as Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. and changed its name to Protective Insurance Corporation in August 2018. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

