Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €44.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.08 ($51.86).

Get Total alerts:

FP opened at €38.00 ($44.71) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €39.67 and its 200-day moving average is €35.17. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.