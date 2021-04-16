Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VWS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 52 week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

