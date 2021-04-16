Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Lifted by Analyst

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Excellon Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03.

TSE EXN opened at C$3.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.71. Excellon Resources has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$6.15. The firm has a market cap of C$117.51 million and a PE ratio of -5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

