Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lucira Health, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lucira Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lucira Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

LHDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

LHDX opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46.

In other Lucira Health news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 3,461,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $58,849,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops testing platform that provides molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID- 19 All- In- One Test Kit, that provides COVID- 19 result; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.