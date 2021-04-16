Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SIGI has been the subject of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $76.37 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,020,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,431,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 242,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

