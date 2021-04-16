Olo Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OLO in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OLO’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of OLO opened at $27.25 on Thursday. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

