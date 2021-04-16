The Travelers Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $12.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

TRV opened at $154.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

