Brokers Set Expectations for Vroom, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Vroom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

VRM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Vroom has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $755,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,488,900 shares of company stock valued at $55,484,493.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

