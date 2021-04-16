Jon Harris Buys 30,000 Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Stock

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) insider Jon Harris bought 30,000 shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,023.78).

LON GKP opened at GBX 182.20 ($2.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.54. The company has a market cap of £385.12 million and a PE ratio of -8.10. Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 58.79 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 199.40 ($2.61).

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GKP. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.