Dominic Lavelle Acquires 50,000 Shares of McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) Stock

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) insider Dominic Lavelle bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).
Shares of MCLS opened at GBX 31.25 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £36.03 million and a PE ratio of -13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,532.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.36. McColl’s Retail Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.73).
McColl's Retail Group Company Profile
