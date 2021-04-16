Insider Buying: Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Acquires 962 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes bought 962 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,010.10 ($1,319.70).

Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Nicholas Moakes acquired 4,809 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £5,001.36 ($6,534.31).

Shares of JEFI opened at GBX 102.55 ($1.34) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.51. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Company Profile

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

