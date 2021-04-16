Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Richard Howes Sells 19,383 Shares

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total value of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,479 ($32.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,294.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,396.49. Bunzl plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The firm has a market cap of £8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 38.30 ($0.50) dividend. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNZL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

