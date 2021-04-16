Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Richard Howes Sells 19,383 Shares

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total value of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77).
Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,479 ($32.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,294.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,396.49. Bunzl plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The firm has a market cap of £8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 38.30 ($0.50) dividend. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.
