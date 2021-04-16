British Land (LON:BLND) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $458.38

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.38 ($5.99) and traded as high as GBX 515.04 ($6.73). British Land shares last traded at GBX 511.20 ($6.68), with a volume of 1,500,145 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 443.73 ($5.80).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 509.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 458.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,871 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48).

About British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

