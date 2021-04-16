Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 61.5% in March

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
OTCMKTS GNFTF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 429. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94.
Genfit Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.