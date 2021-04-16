Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 61.5% in March

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS GNFTF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 429. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

