Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $280.20

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 280.20 ($3.66) and traded as high as GBX 386.42 ($5.05). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 381.40 ($4.98), with a volume of 1,567,892 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrexpo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 232 ($3.03).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 359.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 4.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 8%. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.