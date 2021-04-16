Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Drops By 57.5%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 460,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.9 days.

Shares of FINGF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.49. 2,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652. Finning International has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

FINGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

