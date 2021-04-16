RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $753.49 Million

Brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to post $753.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.10 million and the lowest is $724.34 million. RH reported sales of $482.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $12.08 on Thursday, hitting $614.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,481. RH has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $619.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $527.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RH by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in RH by 395.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

