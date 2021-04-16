Doctors Coin (DRS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $306,403.00

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $106.39 million and approximately $306,403.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00059355 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001642 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 558.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

