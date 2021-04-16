Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.49 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $36.37 million and approximately $101,461.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,209.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,454.90 or 0.03946205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.52 or 0.00462186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $924.33 or 0.01485842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.99 or 0.00589936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.82 or 0.00541427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00049900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.94 or 0.00416241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,747,529 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.